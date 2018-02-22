Treasurer candidate wants private prison spending study

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A candidate for state treasurer says the office should determine the impacts of prison privatization on Ohio taxpayers.
In a Wednesday letter, Democrat Rob Richardson asked Republican State Treasurer Josh Mandel (man-DEHL') to conduct a fiscal and economic impact study into Ohio's prison system.
Richardson is an attorney and former board chairman at the University of Cincinnati. He wrote of "a deeply personal concern" over Ohio having one of the nation's highest mass incarceration rates.
He said Ohioans deserve to know how much tax money is going to private prison operators. Richardson said that spending would better be used on education, affordable health care and better-paying jobs.
A spokeswoman for Mandel's office didn't immediately return a phone call seeking comment.
Richardson faces Westerville businessman Neil Patel in the Democratic primary.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More students were arrested this week in connection with threats against schools.Full Story >
More students were arrested this week in connection with threats against schools.Full Story >
Eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway is shut down due to a crash just after the Ridge Road exit.Full Story >
Eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway is shut down due to a crash just after the Ridge Road exit.Full Story >
Steady rain is crossing the Tri-State for your morning commute Thursday.Full Story >
Steady rain is crossing the Tri-State for your morning commute Thursday.Full Story >
Thursday is National Chili Day, a "holiday" that is near and dear to hearts (and stomachs) across greater Cincinnati.Full Story >
Thursday is National Chili Day, a "holiday" that is near and dear to hearts (and stomachs) across greater Cincinnati.Full Story >
On Wednesday night the Villa Hills City Council listened to residents’ concerns about a controversial new development, which would fund the Benedictine Sisters retirement fund.Full Story >
On Wednesday night the Villa Hills City Council listened to residents’ concerns about a controversial new development, which would fund the Benedictine Sisters retirement fund.Full Story >