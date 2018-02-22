Students tell police school shooting plot was a joke

ALLIANCE, Ohio (AP) - Police have arrested five Ohio high school students for a school shooting plot that the students claim was a joke.
Authorities say the five Alliance High School students, all freshmen, were overheard discussing their plan by other students. Police say the students talked about details such as how to get weapons and how to stop students from leaving the school.
School administrators called police Wednesday, and the students were immediately detained. The school did not go into lockdown.
Police say the students told investigators there was no intent to carry out an attack. They say there is no evidence the students tried to get weapons.
All five students have been charged with a misdemeanor of making a false alarm.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More students were arrested this week in connection with threats against schools.Full Story >
More students were arrested this week in connection with threats against schools.Full Story >
Eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway is shut down due to a crash just after the Ridge Road exit.Full Story >
Eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway is shut down due to a crash just after the Ridge Road exit.Full Story >
Steady rain is crossing the Tri-State for your morning commute Thursday.Full Story >
Steady rain is crossing the Tri-State for your morning commute Thursday.Full Story >
Thursday is National Chili Day, a "holiday" that is near and dear to hearts (and stomachs) across greater Cincinnati.Full Story >
Thursday is National Chili Day, a "holiday" that is near and dear to hearts (and stomachs) across greater Cincinnati.Full Story >
On Wednesday night the Villa Hills City Council listened to residents’ concerns about a controversial new development, which would fund the Benedictine Sisters retirement fund.Full Story >
On Wednesday night the Villa Hills City Council listened to residents’ concerns about a controversial new development, which would fund the Benedictine Sisters retirement fund.Full Story >