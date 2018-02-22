Army Corps reaches settlement over Cleveland harbor dredging

CLEVELAND (AP) - The federal agency that maintains shipping channels along Lake Erie has settled a lawsuit with the state of Ohio over the dredging of Cleveland's harbor.
Cleveland.com reports the settlement revealed in a court filing Wednesday requires the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to cover the cost of placing sediment from the harbor into containment dikes in 2016 and 2017.
The Corps previously argued the sediment could be dumped into Lake Erie, saying it would not harm the lake's ecosystem.
A spokeswoman for Ohio's environmental agency says they are happy to put the dispute behind them.
An Army Corps spokesman said they could not discuss the settlement, but they plan to dredge the harbor in May.
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
