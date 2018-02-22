Kentucky softball team forges ahead with AR-15 rifle raffle

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (AP) - An under-10 girls' softball team is the latest entity to attract attention for a fundraiser raffling off an AR-15 assault rifle.
Fully Loaded Inc. owner Kenny Barnett tells the Lexington Herald-Leader the winners of the Central Kentucky BatCats' raffle will have to pass background checks to claim the AR-15 or the semi-automatic pistol that's also being offered. Barnett says his store has facilitated multiple such fundraisers, which usually pull in at least $5,000 for youth softball teams.
While some organizations across the county have cancelled or apologized for similar fundraisers in the wake of the Parkland, Florida, shooting that left 17 dead, a Missouri youth baseball team is also forging ahead with its raffle.
BatCats Coach Kevin Beasley says he's heard some complaints, but the majority of feedback is supportive.
Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com
