Chancellor of Kentucky's community college system leaving

VERSAILLES, Ky. (AP) - The chancellor of Kentucky's community and technical college system is stepping down.
A release from KCTCS says Chancellor Rhonda Tracy announced Wednesday she was leaving due to family obligations. She joined the community college system three years ago.
The chancellor is the system's chief academic officer. The college system's vice president, Larry Ferguson, will assume the role of acting chancellor while maintaining his other duties.
KCTCS says in a release it will begin the search for a new chancellor in the next fiscal year.
