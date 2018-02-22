2 more students arrested in school threats; another threat under investigation in Sycamore schools

Two more students were arrested this week in connection with separate threats against their schools, police said, and a third alleged threat is under investigation at Sycamore Community Schools.

A 12-year-old female was charged with inducing panic after police say she is responsible for a threat to Delhi Middle School, police wrote on Facebook Wednesday.

Officers said they and Oak Hills Local School District officials began investigating about midnight after they were made aware of a threat made on social media to Delhi Middle School.

A northern Kentucky seventh grader was arrested Wednesday after police say he threatened he was "gonna shoot up the school," and harm other students and personnel at Twenhofel Middle School in Independence, Kenton County police wrote in a prepared statement.

A student made school administrators aware of the threat posted on SnapChat, who then reported it to the school resource officer, according to police.

The 14-year-old was taken into custody at his home and arrested without incident, they said.

He faces a felony charge of terroristic threatening and is held at a juvenile detention facility in Newport.

Police said the student never got on a bus or made it to school grounds.

In Montgomery, police said they are increasing their presence at Sycamore High School Thursday morning while they continue to investigate a potential threat involving Sycamore Community Schools.

They said early Thursday they have not verified it is regarding Sycamore High School.

Overnight, Sycamore Community Schools said in a statement posted to their Facebook page district administrators were made aware Wednesday of a potential safety threat on social media

"Several students and staff members alerted administrators after a vague social media referenced a possible threat to “SHS” school circulated among students," they wrote.

"Administrators immediately contacted local law enforcement who determined that the threat was not directed at Sycamore High School. Upon further investigation, we learned that multiple districts with schools that start with the letter “S” also determined the threat to be unfounded.

"In light of fears this situation created, Sycamore Community Schools will be adding extra security to Sycamore High School as a precautionary measure for tomorrow, February 22.

"We would like to thank the students and staff members who immediately notified administrators of the potential threat, allowing us to assess the situation quickly. We encourage our students and families, if you hear something, say something. Anything that seems suspicious or could be deemed as a threat should be reported to an adult."

The latest arrests and incident in Montgomery comes amid a rash of school threats and students arrested in connection with them since the deadly mass school shooting in Florida last week.

Seventeen people were killed and several others were hurt when when a former student opened fire Feb. 14 with a semi-automatic rifle at a high school in Parkland.

Last week, five Cincinnati-area schools received threats of violence: Ross, Hamilton, Middletown, Little Miami and Lebanon.

Several students were either arrested or taken into custody in connection, authorities said.

In the Ross Township case, a 14-year-old student was arrested and charged with inducing panic for allegedly referencing the deadly Florida shooting in a social media post, according to Rob Clevinger, administrator for Butler County Juvenile Rehabilitation Center.

