Morning Drive: EB Ronald Reagan reopens from crash

Eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway is back open after a crash closed it between Ridge and Plainfield roads earlier this morning.

A vehicle struck a wall just after the Ridge Road exit about 6:30 a.m., dispatchers said.

A woman who was in the car reported feeling disoriented, they said.

It was not clear if she was taken to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Other crashes also are slowing the morning drive in northern Kentucky:

NB I-71/75 just before the I-275 split: Right lane is blocked

SB I-71/75 at Burlington Pike. The center lane was blocked for several minutes, causing delays.

