CCW classes for hundreds of teachers start Monday as Trump tweets support for arming some educators

Demand is so high in one Ohio county for a free concealed weapon training class for teachers, sign-up was cut off at 300 and classes are scheduled to start Monday.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones announced earlier this week in a three-line tweet his agency would hold firearm instruction for 50 teachers in light of the deadly mass school shooting in Florida.

But his offer set off received such an overwhelming response, those slots filled in just 20 minutes and another 200 signed up over the next 24 hours.

The sheriff said Thursday his agency cut off sign-ups at 300 and classes will begin Monday: "We could have kept going to 500. Even secretaries have called."

Classes will continue all week and possibly be scheduled on weekends, depending on demand. All school personnel including janitors and secretaries are welcome, too.

"Our classes are moving very quickly," Jones said. "We are signing people up. When people say school teachers do not want to be armed, and school personnel, that is a lie. That is not true."

His proposal exploded in national and international headlines this week. The outspoken, publicity-loving sheriff who supported President Donald Trump's campaign and has drawn criticism for comments on immigration all over the media, from the BBC and Newsweek to the NRA and "Fox & Friends."

Jones talked with the Washington Post before taking our call Thursday and has interviews lined up tonight on CNN and HLN. CBS Morning News plans to talk to him Friday or Monday, he said.

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh even mentioned the sheriff during his show Wednesday "....and then there’s this in Ohio. “County Sheriff Richard Jones has a novel solution for preventing the next school shooting, and it involves putting guns directly in teachers’ hands."

Jones said Thursday his love and concern for his family - his daughter who came to his house in tears the morning after the Florida shooting - and his grandchildren - are driving his crusade for safer schools and arming teachers, not politics.

He and his deputies also have responded to a school shooting, at Madison Jr/Sr High School on Feb. 29, 2016. A 15-year-old student opened fire on classmates in the cafeteria, wounding four.

“The copycats are coming. We cannot depend on our Congress…to fix this issue.” -@butlersheriff shares why he decided to offer free concealed & carry training to local educators pic.twitter.com/Dc8Y3vyEPo — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) February 20, 2018

Ohio state law permits concealed carry permit holders to store their guns in the car while in a school zone. But only law enforcement officers can carry firearms into schools unless school boards give permission for others to.

Only one Butler County school district, Edgewood in Trenton, had a policy in place prior to that permitting "professional staff members" with CCW training and other conditions to keep guns locked in vehicles on school grounds.

We reached out to all school districts in the county earlier this week and, so far, most of them said their school boards have no plans to allow teachers to carry weapons into schools based on Jones' free CCW class: Lakota, Fairfield, Hamilton and Talawanda. We have not heard back yet from Middletown and Madison districts.

"Most school boards are not real excited or have a willingness to arm personnel in the schools," the sheriff acknowledged. "But if you watched on TV last night and watched the victims' families, people are starting to talk, it's getting that time.

Jones said Thursday he plans to reach out to school boards in the county through the media to consider letting teachers who undergo his CCW class take guns into schools to protect students.

"We can't stop the shooters. We can't stop the guns. Most school shootings are over in 3 1/2 to 4 minutes. Police response takes 5 minutes. But we have four minutes. We have to stop as much as we can. The only way we can do that is somebody has to be there with a gun."

He also called on school boards to start taking action on some of the safety upgrades he proposed last week.

They include doing away with fire drills we as know them in light of the deadly mass shooting in Florida and permitting retired military and police officers guard schools that do not have school resource officers or in addition to.

The shooter, who was equipped with a gas mask and smoke grenades, set off a fire alarm to draw students out of classrooms shortly before the day ended at one of the state's largest schools, Broward County's sheriff has said. Jones is concerned others will copy that tactic.

Schools also should install bulletproof classroom doors, similar to bulletproof cockpits on planes to try to prevent hijackings, he said.

"Just look at all the arrests made in this area of students making threats. The person is alive and well that is planning to beat that 17. We can’t wait. We gotta start moving now.

"These school boards gotta stop talking and gotta get into some action. If they form committees, I want people to remember in 9,10 months I told they still won’t have anything done The fire drills can be fixed immediately. They can do that with the stroke of a pen. You gotta make your classrooms and schools more resistant and more safe."

In a series of tweets Thursday, President Trump indicated he wants to explore the idea of arming some teachers with military or training. He has been holding meetings in response to the Florida school shooting, including an emotional listening session at the white House Wednesday with survivors, parents and teachers from that and other recent school shooting tragedies.

I never said “give teachers guns” like was stated on Fake News @CNN & @NBC. What I said was to look at the possibility of giving “concealed guns to gun adept teachers with military or special training experience - only the best. 20% of teachers, a lot, would now be able to — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

....immediately fire back if a savage sicko came to a school with bad intentions. Highly trained teachers would also serve as a deterrent to the cowards that do this. Far more assets at much less cost than guards. A “gun free” school is a magnet for bad people. ATTACKS WOULD END! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

....History shows that a school shooting lasts, on average, 3 minutes. It takes police & first responders approximately 5 to 8 minutes to get to site of crime. Highly trained, gun adept, teachers/coaches would solve the problem instantly, before police arrive. GREAT DETERRENT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

....If a potential “sicko shooter” knows that a school has a large number of very weapons talented teachers (and others) who will be instantly shooting, the sicko will NEVER attack that school. Cowards won’t go there...problem solved. Must be offensive, defense alone won’t work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

Will be meeting with Lawmakers today at 11:30 A.M. to discuss School Safety. Next week it will be with our Nation’s Governors. It’s been many years of all talk, no action. We’ll get it done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

