Shelters open amid Midwest flooding as rivers keep rising

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) - Shelters are open to assist people forced from their homes by flooding as rivers swollen by heavy rain and melting snow rise in Indiana, Michigan and other parts of the Midwest.

Flood warnings are in effect for parts of several states Thursday, from Wisconsin, Illinois and Ohio to Texas and Louisiana.

The American Red Cross says it has opened eight shelters in northern Indiana, where crews used boats to help residents evacuate their homes. Indiana University-South Bend canceled Thursday classes, and residents of a student apartment complex were encouraged to leave.

In Michigan, states of emergency were declared in the Lansing area as officials recommended the evacuations of several neighborhoods. Flooding also hit nearby Michigan State University.

