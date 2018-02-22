Bon Secours announces plans to merge with Mercy Health

MARRIOTTSVILLE, Md. (AP) - Bon Secours Health System has announced plans to merge with Cincinnati-based Mercy Health to create the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the country.
If approved, the merged company would serve patients across seven states, including Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, New York, South Carolina and Florida.
Executives at Mercy Health and Bon Secours, based in Maryland, said Wednesday that they expect to complete the merger by the end of the year.
The Richmond-Times Dispatch reports that it is unclear how the merger would impact Bon Secours' operations in Virginia, where it has four hospitals in the Richmond area and three in Hampton Roads.
Bon Secours owns, manages or has joint ventures in 20 hospitals.
Mercy Health is the largest health system in Ohio, with 23 hospitals and 26 post-acute care facilities.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More students were arrested this week in connection with threats against schools.Full Story >
More students were arrested this week in connection with threats against schools.Full Story >
Eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway is shut down due to a crash just after the Ridge Road exit.Full Story >
Eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway is shut down due to a crash just after the Ridge Road exit.Full Story >
Steady rain is crossing the Tri-State for your morning commute Thursday.Full Story >
Steady rain is crossing the Tri-State for your morning commute Thursday.Full Story >
Thursday is National Chili Day, a "holiday" that is near and dear to hearts (and stomachs) across greater Cincinnati.Full Story >
Thursday is National Chili Day, a "holiday" that is near and dear to hearts (and stomachs) across greater Cincinnati.Full Story >
On Wednesday night the Villa Hills City Council listened to residents’ concerns about a controversial new development, which would fund the Benedictine Sisters retirement fund.Full Story >
On Wednesday night the Villa Hills City Council listened to residents’ concerns about a controversial new development, which would fund the Benedictine Sisters retirement fund.Full Story >