Withrow High School put on lockdown after several 911 calls

Withrow High School is on lockdown and Cincinnati police said they are on scene investigating after they received numerous 911 calls reporting various incidents with the school.

Nine calls were made between 9:12 a.m. and 9:44 a.m. Thursday, police said. A social media threat also was made, said Lauren Worley, spokeswoman for Cincinnati Public schools.

In one of the calls, laughter could be heard in the background, according to police.

One of the calls reported a teacher assault, police said earlier this morning, adding that it didn't seem credible.

Worley confirmed it was an untrue report.

"The building is currently on lockdown and CPS and CPD teams are conducting a thorough search of the school. The incident is being investigated with all possible resources."

Anyone with information regarding the calls is encouraged to call District 2 at 979-4400 or Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.

