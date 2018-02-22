The Latest: Coast Guard: 40-plus people rescued in Michigan

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) - The Latest on severe weather in the Midwest and other parts of the U.S. (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

The Coast Guard says more than 40 people and their pets have been rescued from flooded neighborhoods in southwestern Michigan.

The Coast Guard said Thursday it is assisting local authorities in house-to-house rescues and evacuations along the St. Joseph River.

In one case Thursday morning, it said its St. Joseph, Michigan, station was asked to check on two people living in a mandatory evacuation zone in Sodus Township, about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) east of the city of St. Joseph. Fire department crews were unable to reach the two because of high water.

A Coast Guard crew arrived on scene and helped the two people from their flooded home.

Crews from the Michigan City, Indiana, station also have participated in the rescues.

11:30 a.m.

Residents in Mississippi's Delta region are bracing for a flood threat that's expected to continue through Saturday night.

The National Weather Service said the area most at risk of flooding is along the western side of the state, near the Mississippi River.

The Delta Democrat-Times reports that city and county crews on Thursday were filling sandbags after heavy rain caused some flooding in parts of Washington County, home to the city of Greenville.

Anna Wolverton, a forecaster with the National Weather service in Jackson, said 3 inches (8 centimeters) of rain had fallen within a 24-hour period at Greenville's airport, which is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of Jackson, Mississippi.

11:15 a.m.

Officials in northern Indiana's largest city were forced to shut down its wastewater treatment plant as it was swamped by flooding from a record-high river crest caused by heavy rain and melting snow in parts of the Midwest.

The city of South Bend says the treatment plant restarted at limited capacity Thursday morning after being shut down overnight. The plant shutdown forced it to release untreated sewage water into the St. Joseph River.

The National Weather Service says the river crested at 12.7 feet (3.87 meters) late Wednesday - nearly 2 feet (0.61 meters) higher than its previous record.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tah-juhj) issued an emergency declaration for the city, allowing for tougher enforcement of numerous street closures. Officials haven't yet estimated the extent of building damage.

7 a.m.

Shelters are open to assist people forced from their homes by flooding as rivers swollen by heavy rain and melting snow rise in Indiana, Michigan and other parts of the Midwest.

Flood warnings are in effect for parts of several states Thursday, from Wisconsin, Illinois and Ohio to Texas and Louisiana.

The American Red Cross says it has opened eight shelters in northern Indiana, where crews used boats to help residents evacuate their homes. Indiana University-South Bend canceled Thursday classes, and residents of a student apartment complex were encouraged to leave.

In Michigan, states of emergency were declared in the Lansing area as officials recommended the evacuations of several neighborhoods. Flooding also hit nearby Michigan State University.

