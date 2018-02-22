China cracks down on strippers at funerals

Providing entertainment at funerals in China goes back to the Qing Dynasty, which ran from 1644–1912. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) – Funerals in rural China are about to get a lot less “entertaining.”

China's Ministry of Culture recently announced a campaign to crack down on strippers at such events, blaming the "bizarre and increasingly popular" performances for "corrupting the social atmosphere."

Getting scantily clad women in sexy lingerie and revealing clothes to appear at funerals is particularly popular in Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu and Hebei provinces, China’s Global Times reported.

They’re also often hired for weddings, funerals and temple fairs.

There’s a long history of providing entertainment at funerals in China. It goes back to the Qing Dynasty, which ran from 1644–1912.

China vows to crack down on rural custom of hiring strippers for funerals (Photo:VCG) https://t.co/Tw7qrvloiF pic.twitter.com/kYSdlnKsPP — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) February 20, 2018

“In recent decades, Chinese rural households are more inclined to show off their disposable incomes by paying out several times their annual income for actors, singers, comedians, and - most recently, strippers - to comfort the bereaved and entertain the mourners,” the Times reported.

The official Chinese Xinhua News Agency agrees.

"Having erotic performances of this nature at funerals highlights the trappings of modern life in China, whereby vanity and snobbery prevail over traditions."

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.