Kentucky State Police commissioner to meet with Trump

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rick Sanders is meeting with President Donald Trump to discuss school safety.
A White House spokesperson says Sanders is one of 11 people scheduled to meet with the president on Thursday.
The Kentucky State Police is leading the investigation of a school shooting at Marshall County High School last month that left two students dead and more than a dozen others injured. The suspect, Gabriel Ross Parker, is charged with murder and will be tried as an adult.
It's one of several recent school shootings that have placed an increased emphasis on school safety across the country.
Others scheduled to attend the meeting include Florida Republican Attorney General Pam Bondi and Democratic Parkland, Florida, Mayor Christine Hunschofsky.
