Florida executes inmate; Texas, Alabama executions halted

A fire at Golden Tower in Covington, Ky. has displaced 165 people.Full Story >
A fire at Golden Tower in Covington, Ky. has displaced 165 people.Full Story >
A man wanted by several Tri-State police departments for targeting women and is racking up a bit of a reputation as a serial purse snatcher.Full Story >
A man wanted by several Tri-State police departments for targeting women and is racking up a bit of a reputation as a serial purse snatcher.Full Story >
The discussion of arming teachers is ongoing in Butler County.Full Story >
The discussion of arming teachers is ongoing in Butler County.Full Story >
Ft. Mitchell police want to know who walked up to a white Mercedes and drove it right off an area lot.Full Story >
Ft. Mitchell police want to know who walked up to a white Mercedes and drove it right off an area lot.Full Story >
Withrow High School was on lockdown for about two hours Thursday morning after several 911 calls were made that Cincinnati police said appear to be false.Full Story >
Withrow High School was on lockdown for about two hours Thursday morning after several 911 calls were made that Cincinnati police said appear to be false.Full Story >
Olympic organizers must carefully choreograph the political implications of the flags that represent each nationFull Story >
Olympic organizers must carefully choreograph the political implications of the flags that represent each nationFull Story >
Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walk-outs to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's Florida school shootingFull Story >
Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walk-outs to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's Florida school shootingFull Story >
About 2,000 students, parents, teachers and supporters held hands and chanted outside of Marjory Stoneman High School one week after the shooting thereFull Story >
About 2,000 students, parents, teachers and supporters held hands and chanted outside of Marjory Stoneman High School one week after the shooting thereFull Story >
Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious convictionFull Story >
Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious convictionFull Story >
Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law nowFull Story >
Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law nowFull Story >
Florida school shooting survivors head to state Capitol on collision course with lawmakersFull Story >
Florida school shooting survivors head to state Capitol on collision course with lawmakersFull Story >
Florida school shooting survivors head to state Capitol on collision course with lawmakersFull Story >
Florida school shooting survivors head to state Capitol on collision course with lawmakersFull Story >
Yance Ford discusses his Oscar-nominated documentary 'Strong Island' and making history as the first trans filmmaker ever nominatedFull Story >
Yance Ford discusses his Oscar-nominated documentary 'Strong Island' and making history as the first trans filmmaker ever nominatedFull Story >
As "Black Panther" sells out in U.S. theaters, educators, philanthropist, celebrities, business owners and athletes are bringing children of color to see the film which features a black superhero in a fictional, un-colonized African nationFull Story >
As "Black Panther" sells out in U.S. theaters, educators, philanthropist, celebrities, business owners and athletes are bringing children of color to see the film which features a black superhero in a fictional, un-colonized African nationFull Story >
The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developmentsFull Story >
The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developmentsFull Story >