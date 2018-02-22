Inmate indicted in 'murder-for-hire' scheme against pregnant ex-girlfriend

Robert Aleen was indicted for a "murder-for-hire" scheme against his pregnant ex-girlfriend. (Clermont County Sheriff's Office)

An inmate from the Clermont County Jail was indicted on two counts of conspiracy to commit murder on Thursday for a "murder-for-hire" scheme.

Authorities said 45-year-old Robert Clowers solicited the assistance of another inmate to have his pregnant ex-girlfriend, the victim in his pending felonious assault and kidnapping case, murdered.

The Criminal Investigative Unit from the Sheriff’s Office was made aware of the alleged contract on Monday, Feb. 5 after an inmate told corrections staff he was solicited by Clowers.

According to authorities, Clowers developed a plan and solicited an inmate to kill the victim, with the intention of eliminating testimony needed by the state for a successful prosecution.

Clowers will appear in Clermont County Common Pleas Court on Feb. 23 for his arraignment.

