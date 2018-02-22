Kentucky could require labeling drug-dependent babies abused

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Drug-dependent babies born in Kentucky could automatically be labeled an "abused or neglected child," a change that would require state officials to investigate and begin the process of terminating parental rights.
The change is part of House Bill 1 , a sweeping, bipartisan overhaul of the state's foster care and adoption system. Any child born dependent on drugs would be considered abused or neglected, unless the mother is enrolled and complying with a drug treatment program.
A legislative committee unanimously approved the bill Thursday, sending it to the House floor for debate. The bill is a priority for Republican Gov. Matt Bevin who, along with his wife, adopted four children from Ethiopia after they said they tried and failed to adopt from Kentucky's system.
