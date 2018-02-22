Net neutrality ends April 23

Net neutrality bars internet providers from blocking or slowing down access to online content, or prioritizing their own. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) – The end of federal net neutrality protections is just two months away.

Last year, the Federal Communications Commission voted to repeal the Obama era regulations designed to protect a fair and open internet. Net neutrality is scheduled to end April 23.

Net neutrality bars internet providers from blocking or slowing down access to online content, or prioritizing their own.

For example, it keeps providers like Comcast and AT&T from slowing down Netflix's speed in order to make their own streaming services more attractive.

Thursday's order is expected to set off a wave of legal challenges and attempts by lawmakers to protect net neutrality.

Attorneys general from more than 20 states filed a lawsuit last month to stop the repeal. And Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts is pushing a resolution to reinstate net neutrality.

.@AjitPaiFCC officially published the rules that kill #NetNeutrality today. That means we now have just 60 legislative days to find #OneMoreVote in the Senate so we can pass my CRA to #SaveTheInternet.



Time is running out. Now is the time to make your voices heard! pic.twitter.com/uhXiv6Oork — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) February 22, 2018

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.