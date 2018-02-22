Net neutrality ends April 23 - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Net neutrality ends April 23

(CNN) – The end of federal net neutrality protections is just two months away.

Last year, the Federal Communications Commission voted to repeal the Obama era regulations designed to protect a fair and open internet. Net neutrality is scheduled to end April 23.

Net neutrality bars internet providers from blocking or slowing down access to online content, or prioritizing their own.

For example, it keeps providers like Comcast and AT&T from slowing down Netflix's speed in order to make their own streaming services more attractive.

Thursday's order is expected to set off a wave of legal challenges and attempts by lawmakers to protect net neutrality.

Attorneys general from more than 20 states filed a lawsuit last month to stop the repeal. And Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts is pushing a resolution to reinstate net neutrality.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

