Prosecutor: ‘Disgusting’ couple indicted on charges of raping woman with disabilities

A Hamilton County grand jury indicted a couple Thursday on charges of raping a developmentally delayed woman.

Robert Achtermann, 53, is facing three charges of rape. His girlfriend, 39-year-old Shannon Melford, is facing one count of rape.

Police said Achtermann and Melford engaged in sexual conduct with the 31-year-old victim in Nov. 2017. Achtermann has two additional rape charges for events occurring in 2014 with the same victim.

“These people are disgusting. To use a developmentally disabled person as a sex tool is beyond comprehension. I pray for the victim and pray that these idiots never get out of jail," Prosecutor Joe Deters said in a statement.

FOX19 NOW reached out to the Hamilton County Developmental Disability Services office about the alleged offenses and, though officials couldn’t speak to any specific cases, Director of Community Relations Ryan Braun said any crime against someone with a disability is upsetting for their staff.

“Anytime you see something like this, you know, it’s horrifying and we don’t see things this horrifying that often but it sickens people,” Braun said. “People around here care very deeply for the people we serve and their health and safety.”

If convicted of all charges, Achtermann faces the possibility of 33 years in prison and Melford faces the possibility of 11 years in prison.

They are now both are being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

