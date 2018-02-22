Old UC Bearcats basketball hardwood up for auction

An old UC basketball court is up for auction. (Source: GOVDEALS.COM)

An old UC basketball court is up for auction. (Source: GOVDEALS.COM)

In the market for some wood? If you head on over to GovDeals.com, you'll find there's plenty available -- an entire basketball court's worth.

The court was purchased in 2003 and used by the University of Cincinnati's basketball teams. With a renovation underway at Fifth Third Arena, the Bearcats have been playing home games this season at Northern Kentucky University.

Here's a glimpse at the listing:

This floor was purchased in 2003 from Connor Sports and has been used by the University of Cincinnati Division I NCAA Bearcat Basketball Teams since then. The manufacturer still sells this type of floor under their Quicklock Portable Floor branding. Overall, it is 56 feet wide by 136 feet long for a total of 7616 square feet. This auction consists of 263 total pieces. (215 4’x8’ + 40 4’x4’ + 4 2’x8’ and 4 2’x4’) The panels are currently on 19 4x8 pallets.

Interested? You might want to take a look at the minimum bid, as noted by our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer:

The govdeals.com site lists a starting bid of $30,000, with $500 bid increment. Tax is 7% and buyer's premium 10%. The auction ends March 8 at 8:20 p.m.

Click or tap here to view the full listing.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.