Package with racist letter sent to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

(CNN) - British police are investigating after an envelope with a white powder and racist letter was sent to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The package is being treated as a "'racist hate crime."

Markle is from a mixed-race background.

The scare will likely put British authorities on high alert for the couple's wedding, which is set to take place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor on May 19th.

Tests later showed the substance was not harmful.

