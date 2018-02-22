Police: Kentucky boy shoots little sister

PINEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say an 11-year-old boy has shot his 6-year-old sister in the head.
Police said the girl is in critical but stable condition at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.
A news release from police said preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was accidental. Officers were called to the scene Wednesday evening at a residence in the Blackmont community of Bell County, about six miles east of Pineville.
Police said the children were unattended in the home, where several loaded firearms were not properly secured.
The children's names weren't released.
