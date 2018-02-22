Instant Pot: Stop using the Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker

Instant Pot anticipates providing information on how to replace the Gem 65 multicooker in a few weeks. (Source: Instant Pot)

(RNN) – The manufacturer of the popular Instant Pot says some of its Gem 65 multicookers are overheating.

Customers are asked to stop using them immediately.

“We have received a small number of reports of the Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker overheating, resulting in localized melting damage to the underside of the product,” a post of the company’s Facebook page said.

The company believes the problem only affects batches 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734, and 1746.

“To verify the 4-digit batchcode, locate the silver label on the underside of the product. The batchcode is the 4-digit number located at the bottom right of the label,” the Facebook post said.

“We anticipate providing updated information and next steps regarding receiving a replacement Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker within the next few weeks.”

Customers can contact Instant Pot at 1.800.828.7280 x2.

