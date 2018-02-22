Kentucky could change hunting rules for sandhill cranes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky wildlife officials are proposing to allow hunters to kill hundreds more sandhill cranes in the state each year.

The Courier Journal reported Monday that the plan includes ending a 400-bird limit on harvest and allowing as many as 1,400 cranes to be taken each year. Sandhills migrate from the Great Lakes region to Florida through Kentucky. They stand as tall as 5 feet (1.5 meters) with a wingspan of roughly 6 feet (1.8 meters).

The changes are headed for approval to the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission, which has its next meeting March 9. Changing crane-hunting regulations would require approval from the commission and the General Assembly.

State Migratory Bird coordinator John H. Brunjes says some changes are meant to simplify regulations while others increase conservation.

