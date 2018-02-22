Drugged driver sentenced to 14 years in bicyclist's death

The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.Full Story >
The students who swarmed Florida's state capitol in the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High massacre face pushback in Legislature.Full Story >
The 12-year-old victim says the suspect grabbed her in a bear hug and began dragging her down the sidewalk.Full Story >
The 12-year-old victim says the suspect grabbed her in a bear hug and began dragging her down the sidewalk.Full Story >
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.Full Story >
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.Full Story >
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.Full Story >
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.Full Story >
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.Full Story >
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.Full Story >