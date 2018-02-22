Drugged driver sentenced to 14 years in bicyclist's death

William Rust spoke with FOX19 NOW in 2015 shortly after opening his OTR candle shop. (FOX19 NOW file)

A man who admitted to using heroin before hitting and killing a bicyclist was sentenced on Thursday.

Steven Sickle, 33, was charged with aggravated vehicle homicide in the death of William Rust III, 61, and sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Authorities say Rust was riding his bicycle along the shoulder of U.S. 52 near Nine Mile Road when Sickle’s car drifted out of the lane and hit him, throwing Rust off his bike and onto the roadway.

Sickle fled the scene without stopping to check on the victim, deputies said.

Rust was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sickle pulled into Steamboat Bend Campgrounds where a camper noticed his damaged vehicle and drove him back to the scene of the crash. He admitted to using heroin during an interview with investigators, sheriff's officials said.

Rust was the owner of the "Candle Lab" business in Over-the-Rhine.

His family spoke in court during Sickle's sentencing.

"Do you even remember? Apparently you said 'I think I hit a bird.' Well, that bird was wearing a helmet, and lawfully riding his bike and his name was Rusty," Williams wife Mary Rust said.

In January 2016, a bicyclist was fatally struck near the same location along 52. The driver in the case was also under the influence of drugs and sentenced to 13 years in prison.

