Police: 8-year-old boy struck by vehicle in Avondale has died

A boy has died after a crash in Avondale. (WXIX)

An 8-year-old boy struck by a vehicle Monday in Cincinnati has died.

The crash took place Monday evening at 725 Greenwood Avenue, near Reading Road. Police say a 36-year-old woman was driving a Toyota Camry westbound on Greenwood when the boy attempted to cross the street.

The boy was taken to Cincinnati Children's. Police say he succumbed to his injuries Thursday.

Excessive speed and impairment are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Witnesses to the collision are asked to call 513-352-2514.

