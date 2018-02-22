High Ohio River levels lead southern Indiana casino to close

ELIZABETH, Ind. (AP) - Rising Ohio River levels have led to the closure of a southern Indiana casino.
The Horseshoe Casino in Harrison County closed at 10 a.m. Thursday. It says all scheduled promotions, events and entertainment for Friday through Sunday have been canceled.
The casino's hotel and spa closed earlier in the week due to flooding.
The casino says it will reopen once water levels have receded to a safe level.
