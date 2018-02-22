Ted Cruz invokes The Simpsons to take dig at Democrats

(RNN) – The Simpsons famously once predicted Donald Trump would be president. Now that he actually is, Ted Cruz thinks most of the family would be supportive of him and the Republican party.

Cruz, speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland on Thursday, said the GOP was “happily the party of Homer and Bart and Maggie and Marge.”

The Democrats, according to the Texas senator, are the party of Lisa Simpson.

Lisa is, of course, the brainy but bookish and often grating elder daughter in the family. In a 1994 episode, “The Cartridge Family,” Lisa tells her father Homer that the Second Amendment is a “remnant from the revolutionary days.”

“It has no meaning today,” she says.

Cruz’s joke at the conference inspired the cartoon’s showrunner, Al Jean, to respond on Twitter. His retort included the line: “The way things are going even Mr. Burns is thinking of becoming a Democrat.”

Mr. Burns, in the show, is the obscenely rich and unapologetically heartless owner of the town’s nuclear power plant.

.@TheSimpsons Ted Cruz says Maggie Simpson would vote for him.

I think Ted's the one who could use a pacifier in his mouth. — Al Jean (@AlJean) February 22, 2018

It was also pointed out by many on social media that in the same episode that predicts Trump’s future presidency, 2000’s “Bart to the Future,” Lisa follows Trump as president. And inherits a bankrupted federal government.

Lisa Simpson was elected president at one point in the series.



She replaced Trump, who caused a budget crisis that Lisa inherits. https://t.co/3s2T7DVZxP https://t.co/lmyLlg5Fnr — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 22, 2018

In Trump’s defense, it seems unlikely he’ll institute the “balanced breakfast” and “midnight basketball” policies that left The Simpsons’ America broke.

Cruz also spoke about a range of subjects at CPAC, stepping into the current debate about gun control.

He advocated arming teachers to combat school gunmen, a position his fellow GOP Senator Marco Rubio broke with at a CNN town hall on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.