Widow disgusted by Indiana immigration ad featuring husband

List of road closures due to flooding.Full Story >
List of road closures due to flooding.Full Story >
An 8-year-old boy struck by a vehicle Monday in Cincinnati has died.Full Story >
An 8-year-old boy struck by a vehicle Monday in Cincinnati has died.Full Story >
With rain in the forecast, the Ohio River may crest to nearly 60 feet by early next week in Cincinnati.Full Story >
With rain in the forecast, the Ohio River may crest to nearly 60 feet by early next week in Cincinnati.Full Story >
Demand is so high in one Ohio county for a free concealed weapon training class for teachers, sign-up was cut off at 300 and classes are scheduled to start Monday.Full Story >
Demand is so high in one Ohio county for a free concealed weapon training class for teachers, sign-up was cut off at 300 and classes are scheduled to start Monday.Full Story >
Flooding is closing some schools and delaying others across the Tri-State Friday.Full Story >
Flooding is closing some schools and delaying others across the Tri-State Friday.Full Story >