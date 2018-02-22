Teacher with CCW permit says firearm in the classroom important step in protecting students

The discussion of arming teachers is ongoing in Butler County. Sheriff Richard Jones will begin offering Carrying a Concealed Weapon classes for teachers beginning Monday.

Since his announcement, 300 teachers have signed up.

Everyone that spoke with reporter Amber Jayanth on Thursday said something has to be done to keep students safe, but when talking about how -- that's when lines start to blur. Some say arming teachers is just one of many needed changes.

Teacher Colin Bullard already has his CCW permit. He tells FOX19 NOW he thinks this is an important step in protecting students in the classroom. Bullard stays locked and loaded everywhere he goes.

But his firearm stays at home when he heads into the classroom to teach. Now he wants that to change.

"I'm a science teacher. In my classroom, I have a fire extinguisher, eye washes and in an emergency, I'm expected to put out the fire until the first responders get there so I don't see how this would be any different," he said.

He did not want FOX19 NOW to mention what school he works for but says overall it is a safe environment. The doors remained locked and several safety procedures are in place.

But he says it's not enough.

"It's not uncommon for students to open doors for their friends or even strangers that walk up. The weakest link in the chain of security pretty much subverts all the other links in the chain," he said.

This past week, 17 were killed after a student opened fire in a Florida school. A new report released Thursday says the armed school resource officer never went inside to try to stop the shooting. Some parents say the guns are the problem.

Bullard says though arming teachers and staff is not the main fix, it would add another level of security.

Some teachers tell FOX19 NOW that another major element of all this that needs to be addressed is mental illness. They say spotting warning signs earlier is key in protecting students.

