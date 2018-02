A 14-year-old was struck by a car during a police chase in Cleveland Thursday night.

East Cleveland officers attempted to pull over the car around 9:45 p.m. after a license plate check revealed that vehicle was stolen.

The driver refused to stop and the chase poured over into Cleveland.

According to police, the suspect struck the 14-year-old boy near the intersection of Eddy Road and St. Clair Avenue. The driver didn't stop.

The teen suffered critical head trauma in the accident, and was rushed to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

