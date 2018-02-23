Hazing allegations lead to suspended fraternity activities

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) - Allegations of hazing have prompted a council of fraternities at a university in southwest Ohio to stop initiations of new fraternity members and indefinitely suspend most fraternity activities.
A Miami University spokeswoman says six fraternities are under a "cease-and-desist" order imposed by the university or their national organizations and aren't allowed to initiate new members. The other 18 groups must complete initiations by Friday and then abide by the suspension of new member and social activities.
Miami President Gregory Crawford in a statement this week that the university has shared multiple reports of misconduct linked with Oxford police, noting hazing is a criminal act.
Crawford said the university is "determined to hold the responsible organizations and individuals accountable."
No details have been released on what the allegations of hazing entail.
