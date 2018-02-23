Lawmaker claims security breach with murder suspect visit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio lawmaker says security officials did not follow protocol when they allowed a man now charged with raping, torturing and killing a woman into her office without proper identification.
Democratic state Rep. Bernadine Kennedy-Kent says everyone was placed at risk when security allowed 53-year-old Anthony Pardon into her office Jan. 29 to get help with obtaining a state ID.
A spokesman with the Department of Administrative Services has disagreed, telling WBNS-TV the security team followed protocol when allowing Pardon into the building.
Pardon visited Kennedy-Kent's office the same day police found the body of 24-year-old Rachael Anderson. Pardon has been indicted in connection with her death.
Kennedy-Kent says her office helped Pardon get an ID, and she didn't know of Pardon's alleged crime until a week later.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
