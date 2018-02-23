Louisville financial adviser charged with $800,000 fraud

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Louisville financial adviser has been charged with investment adviser fraud, money laundering, aggravated identity theft and wire fraud.
The U.S. Attorney's office in Louisville says the indictment is part of a large sweep by law enforcement focusing on elder fraud.
The indictment against 34-year-old Derek Payne Burcham Thursday alleges the financial adviser fraudulently obtained more than $800,000 by misappropriating money from investors. Burcham was the former principal owner of Cornerstone Benefit Advisors.
The alleged fraud occurred between 2011 and 2016, and the indictment alleges Burcham used the funds to support his lifestyle and to cover operating expenses.
The wider sweep by the U.S. attorney and other law enforcement includes more than 250 defendants worldwide involved in schemes that cost elderly clients more than a half-billion dollars.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
List of road closures due to flooding.Full Story >
List of road closures due to flooding.Full Story >
An 8-year-old boy struck by a vehicle Monday in Cincinnati has died.Full Story >
An 8-year-old boy struck by a vehicle Monday in Cincinnati has died.Full Story >
With rain in the forecast, the Ohio River may crest to nearly 60 feet by early next week in Cincinnati.Full Story >
With rain in the forecast, the Ohio River may crest to nearly 60 feet by early next week in Cincinnati.Full Story >
Demand is so high in one Ohio county for a free concealed weapon training class for teachers, sign-up was cut off at 300 and classes are scheduled to start Monday.Full Story >
Demand is so high in one Ohio county for a free concealed weapon training class for teachers, sign-up was cut off at 300 and classes are scheduled to start Monday.Full Story >
Flooding is closing some schools and delaying others across the Tri-State Friday.Full Story >
Flooding is closing some schools and delaying others across the Tri-State Friday.Full Story >