Kentucky Air National Guard members deploy to Persian Gulf

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Officials say 30 members of the Kentucky Air National Guard are deploying to the Persian Gulf to help fight the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

Col. David Mounkes says in a statement that the Airmen of the 123rd Airlift Wing will leave Friday and are expected to remain overseas for about four months. They will operate from an undisclosed air base and transport troops and cargo around Afghanistan and the Middle East.

More than 150 Kentucky Air Guardsmen were deployed late last year to Southwest Asia and Africa and the statement says additional deployments are expected through the spring.

