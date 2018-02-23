LIST: More roads close as flooding worsens

A car is stuck in floodwaters on Carrel Street near Kellogg Avenue Friday. (FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)

A white sedan is submerged in flood waters at Carrol Street and Kellogg Avenue in the East End Friday morning.

Cincinnati police said the vehicle was found unoccupied overnight. They tracked owner down at his place of employment. He told them he escaped out the sunroof and faces a fine that could be as high as $2,000.

Drivers should be aware of rising floodwaters and not drive into flood covered areas, police warned. Those observed driving around barricades will be ticketed.

Heavy rain that has been falling all morning won't taper until this afternoon and returns tonight through early Sunday, setting the Ohio River up for its highest level since 1997.

By Tuesday, 2018 will be on this wall that has recorded floods along the Ohio River. I'm live on @FOX19 and join me on Facebook for a live report in 5 mins! pic.twitter.com/tfFbVqfSgQ — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) February 23, 2018

Police warn motorists to expect traffic delays in areas surrounding the various flood zones.

Here's a list from Cincinnati police of the latest road closures due to flooding.

Kellogg Avenue between Congress and Apple Hill

Mehring Way between Central and Elm

Sutton Road from Two Mile Road to Kellogg Avenue (the intersection is underwater).

Kellogg Avenue from Four Mile Road in Anderson Township to Interstate 275 exit #72 – Exit #72 remains open, but you cannot turn east.

Kellogg Avenue from Apple Hill to Wilmer Road.

Salem Road from Wayside Road to Kellogg Avenue.

The eastbound Beechmont Avenue exit to SR 32 in Anderson Township

SR 32 from the Village of Newtown to Clough Pike in Anderson Township

Kellogg Avenue between Wilmer and Delta

Carr Street

Suggested detours:

If you use I-275 to Sutton Road in your evening commute this route will likely save you significant time. Exit to Kellogg Avenue from I-275 and turn left at the bottom of the ramp onto Kellogg Avenue. When you get to the barricades on Kellogg at Apple Hill turn right, following Apple Hill to Salem and then turn right.

If you take Sutton Road to I-275 for your morning commute, take Salem Road west turning left onto Apple Hill Road. Turn left on Kellogg and then get onto I-275.

When taking State Route 32 home using the Beechmont Levee, turn left into Skytop Pavilion (Remke) and make a legal u-turn in the parking lot. Turn right onto Beechmont back towards the levee and turn right onto SR 32.

Traffic on the Beechmont Levee during the evening rush-hour continues to be a problem. Please consider using I-275 to get two locations east of Cincinnati.

The Cincinnati Police Department will be monitoring traffic throughout Mt. Washington and manually running traffic signals to improve traffic during rush hour.

The Hamilton County Sheriff will be monitoring Traffic at Corbly and Clough and manually running traffic signals to improve traffic during rush hour.

City and police officials say they are using all available means to communicate these closures through the media, website and social media.

Visit: Cincinnati-oh.gov, @CityOfCincy, @RoadmapCincy, @CincyPD as well as the City’s Facebook and Nextdoor accounts.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.