Flooding closes/delays some schools

Flooding is impacting schools by prompting some to close and others to delay the start of class Friday.

Pendleton County Schools and Silvergrove Schools are closed. Ripley/Union/Lewis/Huntington is on a two-hour delay.

With showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through early Sunday, the Ohio River is expected to rise it its highest level since 1997. Here's what that means.

HAPPENING NOW: Heavy rain and high water for the morning commute. pic.twitter.com/2ITA3jEtIr — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) February 23, 2018

O-hi-uh-o! The river is on the rise again but this time it's going to jump up to the highest level in 20 years. I'm showing you how high it will get on @FOX19 Now pic.twitter.com/pFs2xb9kmN — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) February 23, 2018

