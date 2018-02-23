Flooding closes/delays some schools

FOX19 NOW/file CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -
Flooding is impacting schools by prompting some to close and others to delay the start of class Friday.
Pendleton County Schools and Silvergrove Schools are closed. Ripley/Union/Lewis/Huntington is on a two-hour delay.
With showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through early Sunday, the Ohio River is expected to rise it its highest level since 1997. Here's what that means.
