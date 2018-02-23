Flooding closes/delays some schools - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Flooding closes/delays some schools

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
FOX19 NOW/file FOX19 NOW/file
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Flooding is impacting schools by prompting some to close and others to delay the start of class Friday.

Pendleton County Schools and Silvergrove Schools are closed. Ripley/Union/Lewis/Huntington is on a two-hour delay.

Related story: Heavy rain for morning commute

With showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through early Sunday, the Ohio River is expected to rise it its highest level since 1997. Here's what that means.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Ford names Lincoln chief to replace ousted N. American head

    Ford names Lincoln chief to replace ousted N. American head

    Thursday, February 22 2018 9:24 AM EST2018-02-22 14:24:32 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 8:15 AM EST2018-02-23 13:15:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File). FILE- In this Jan. 9, 2017, file photo, Ford Executive Vice President Raj Nair addresses the North American International Auto show in Detroit. Ford has ousted Nair, one of its top executives, over allegations of unspeci...(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File). FILE- In this Jan. 9, 2017, file photo, Ford Executive Vice President Raj Nair addresses the North American International Auto show in Detroit. Ford has ousted Nair, one of its top executives, over allegations of unspeci...
    Ford Motor Co. has appointed the head of the Lincoln brand to replace the president for North America who was ousted Wednesday over allegations of inappropriate behavior.Full Story >
    Ford Motor Co. has appointed the head of the Lincoln brand to replace the president for North America who was ousted Wednesday over allegations of inappropriate behavior.Full Story >

  • LIST: More roads close as flooding worsens

    LIST: More roads close as flooding worsens

    Friday, February 23 2018 8:06 AM EST2018-02-23 13:06:19 GMT
    A car is stuck in floodwaters on Carrel Street near Kellogg Avenue Friday. (FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)A car is stuck in floodwaters on Carrel Street near Kellogg Avenue Friday. (FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)

    List of road closures due to flooding.

    Full Story >

    List of road closures due to flooding.

    Full Story >

  • Russian indicted by US seen as doing favors for Putin

    Russian indicted by US seen as doing favors for Putin

    Thursday, February 22 2018 5:05 PM EST2018-02-22 22:05:38 GMT
    Friday, February 23 2018 7:56 AM EST2018-02-23 12:56:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file). FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip E...(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file). FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip E...
    The journey of Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin has led from prison to wealthy entrepreneur.Full Story >
    The journey of Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin has led from prison to wealthy entrepreneur.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly