GOP, Dem governors push national health care compromise

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A bipartisan group of governors says the two parties can and should work together to improve the nation's health care system.

Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik), Democratic Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and others are set to discuss the group's latest policy work on health care during a news conference Friday in Washington.

Their blueprint lays out ways to improve affordability, restore stability, promote flexibility in the states and eliminate burdensome or overlapping insurance regulations.

Some specifics include urging the federal government to restore insurer subsidies that were stopped by Republican President Donald Trump, triggering sharp increases in premiums this year, and supporting more outreach to help sign people up for coverage.

Kasich and Hickenlooper, who are both term-limited, have been working together for more than a year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.