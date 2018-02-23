Ohio high school, district close because of threats

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A school district and a high school in central Ohio are closed because of threats.

Logan-Hocking School District officials announced that classes throughout the district were canceled Friday "due to a threat made toward area schools" that police are investigating.

A threat made Thursday to a student by an "unknown caller" prompted officials in Fairfield County's Lancaster City School District to cancel classes at Lancaster High School on Friday. Lancaster police and the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

All other Lancaster district schools will be open.

Both districts are southeast of Columbus.

The Columbus city schools say there will be an increased police presence at buildings in the district Friday after several threats were made on social media.

