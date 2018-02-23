Deadstock for sail: Cow carcass floats into Kentucky inlet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - As the Ohio River flooded with rain, the bloated carcass of a cow floated into a flooded inlet at Louisville's waterfront.

The Courier Journal reports that the bovine body has sparked a social media flurry this week, with one Facebook post sent Tuesday garnering more than 1,800 shares.

The cow floated into a flooded inlet that's normally a grassy area at the Waterfront Park on Thursday morning, but public works spokesman Harold Adams says the city can't remove it until the water recedes.

Adams says the city's dead animal removal team, which falls under Metro Public Works' Solid Waste Division, has handled large animals in the past, including at least one horse. He did say that this is the first he's heard of a large animal floating on the river.

