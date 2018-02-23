Fight breaks out at high school, injuring 2 staff, 1 officer

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a fight involving up to seven students at a Kentucky high school left at least two school personnel and one police officer injured.

Georgetown police said in a Facebook post that a fight broke out Thursday morning at Scott County High School, during which a teacher, administrator and officer were assaulted. Scott County School Superintendent Kevin Hub and Georgetown Police Chief Mike Bosse tells the Lexington Herald-Leader that the fight involved at least four girls, though no definitive number has been released.

Hub says the students will be disciplined according to the district's code of conduct. Georgetown police say criminal charges are anticipated.

Police say no one suffered serious injuries. The cause of the fight hasn't been released, but police say it wasn't related to race or gangs.

