Ohio mayor proposes school levy to pay for armed guards

STREETSBORO, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio city mayor outside of Cleveland wants his school district to consider placing a "security" levy on the ballot to pay for armed guards at all of its buildings.
WOIO-TV reports Streetsboro Mayor Glenn Broska in a Facebook post reacting to last week's Parkland, Florida, school shooting says the Streetsboro schools should either "find" money to pay for armed security guards or put a small levy on the ballot.
Broska says at least $500,000 a year is needed to pay for two armed guards at each of the district's four schools. Broska wrote: "We have to defend our children and it starts with us."
The Streetsboro school board says it will consider Broska's idea and suggested he might consider a city levy to finance increased school security.
