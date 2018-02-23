Report: Shooting at Southeastern Louisiana University stemmed fr - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Report: Shooting at Southeastern Louisiana University stemmed from fight involving students

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
HAMMOND, LA (WVUE) -

Two people were injured in a shooting on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond Friday morning.  

According to an alert issued on the university's Twitter page, two individuals suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds in an incident on the North Campus.

School officials said in the tweet that the incident involved several individuals. 

According to the Associated Press, the incident happened near an assembly hall where basketball games are held. 

Erin Cowser, university spokeswoman, told the Associated Press that the shooting stemmed from a fight involving students and people not enrolled in the school. 

According to report, the incident happened at 3 a.m. and there is no present threat to the campus, according to the alert. 

No classes are canceled, according to UPD and everyone should proceed with normal activities. 

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved. 

