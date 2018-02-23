Rain expected to push Ohio River to highest level since '97

By DAN SEWELL

CINCINNATI (AP) - Flooding is swamping more roadways along the Ohio River as forecasters expect the river to reach levels not seen since the region's deadly 1997 floods.

The National Weather Service says the river topped 56 feet (17.07 meters) early Friday in the Cincinnati area, 4 feet (1.22 meters) above flood stage. Forecasters expect it to reach 59.4 feet (18.11 meters) by Tuesday morning. That would be the highest since 64.7 feet (19.72 meters) during 1997 floods that claimed more than two dozen lives, mostly in Kentucky.

Friday morning commutes were slowed by accidents and closed roadways that forced detours.

Forecaster Kristen Cassady says multiple factors are contributing, starting with steady rains continuing through Saturday night. Cold ground and lack of vegetation this time of year don't allow soaking up much water.

