LIST: State of emergencies declared around the Tri-State

Streets around the banks of the Ohio River are underwater, including here on Riverside Drive in Covington, KY (FOX19 NOW(

A state of emergency has been declared in New Richmond, Ohio (Provided by Village of New Richmond)

Heavy rain will hit the Tri-State through Sunday, setting the Ohio River up for its highest flood level since 1997.

The river could reach more than 59 feet by Tuesday morning. As of Saturday afternoon, the river sits at 57.4 feet.

Several government entities have declared a state of emergency as a result of the rising waters.

State of emergencies:

Kentucky

Gov. Matt Bevin has declared a statewide emergency in response to continued heavy rainfall events which have caused widespread flooding and damage to critical infrastructure across Kentucky. The Governor’s executive order enables state resources to be mobilized and made ready to assist cities and counties should they be needed.

In response to rising floodwaters, search and rescue teams have been placed on standby to provide evacuation assistance as needed. State cabinet partners and the National Guard are also preparing for flood response activities.

Covington and Kenton County, Ky.

The Mayor of the City of Covington declared an emergency due to the extensive flooding occurring as a result of excessive rainfall in the region.

Excessive rainfall has created extensive flooding conditions in the City. The City's Public Improvements staff installed floodgates in the City's levees to stop the floodwaters from the Ohio and Licking rivers.

Adams, Athens, Belmont, Brown, Clermont, Columbiana, Gallia, Hamilton, Hocking, Jackson, Jefferson. Lawrence, Monroe, Meigs, Muskingum, Scioto, and Washington counties.

Ohio Governor John R. Kasich issued a state of emergency for 17 counties along the Ohio River on Saturday.

"As the weather and flooding is expected to get worse we're staying ahead of things by taking our readiness up to the next level and declaring an emergency where we expect the worst conditions," Kasich said.

More Ohio counties could be added to the list as-needed, officials said.

New Richmond, Ohio

New Richmond Village Council declared a state of emergency with the Ohio River at moderate flood level and expected to reach 59.4 ft by Tuesday. Mayor Ramona Carr issued a warning letter to residents so they make necessary arrangements to secure property’s, pets, and living arrangements. She urged residents to pay close attention to weather forecasts as rain continues to raise river levels.

Village Emergency Services personnel are working closely with Clermont County EMA, Duke Energy, and the Red Cross to prepare for the impact of the rising waters. Areas of New Richmond are flooded with several roads closed, making travel difficult. For more information, you can visit the village website.

Augusta, Ky.

The City of Augusta is declaring a State of Emergency in anticipation of the rising river levels. This declaration is for the protection of the lives and property of the residents of Augusta. During this State of Emergency, all emergency operations will be operating out of the Augusta Fire Department.

If you need immediate assistance please report to the fire department or call the City Office at (606) 756-2183.

Dearborn County, Ind.

Per the Dearborn County Commissioners, Dearborn County will be under a Disaster Declaration due to flooding until further notice. Below is an updated list of road that we are aware are closed:

North Hogan Road south of Short Ridge Road

Cross Road at Goose Run Road

East Laughery Road at Gregory Road

East Laughery Road between Cole Lane and Huesman Roads

Cole Lane Road at Hartford Bridge

Stewart Street at Lower Dillsboro

Stewart Street at Lower Dillsboro Road

Park Avenue

6395 Lower Dillsboro to 6789 Lower Dillsboro Road (close to Gatch Hill end)

7555 Huesman Road to 8151 Huesman Road.

Red Cross shelters:

Alexandria, Ky. Red Cross Shelter currently open and operating at the Alexandria Community Center -- 8236 W. Main Street, Alexandria, Ky.

Lawrenceburg, Ind. Red Cross is delivering cots and blankets to Lawrenceburg High School where a shelter is being established -- 300 Tiger Blvd., Lawrenceburg, Ind.

Clermont County. A Red Cross Shelter will open Saturday, Feb. 24 by 4 p.m. at New Richmond High School -- 1131 Bethel-New Richmond Rd, New Richmond, Ohio.

Temporary emergency animal shelter Saturday afternoon at the First Baptist Church in New Richmond, 213 Western Ave., New Richmond. Pastor Chet Sweet (513-553-1956) in conjunction with the Red Cross shelter.

