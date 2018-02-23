State of Emergency for New Richmond - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

State of Emergency for New Richmond

A state of emergency has been declared in New Richmond, Ohio (Provided by Village of New Richmond) A state of emergency has been declared in New Richmond, Ohio (Provided by Village of New Richmond)
NEW RICHMOND, OH (FOX19) -

New Richmond Village Council declared a state of emergency with the Ohio River at moderate flood level and expected to reach 59.4 ft by Tuesday.  

Mayor Ramona Carr issued a warning letter to residents so they make necessary arrangements to secure property’s, pets, and living arrangements.

She urged residents to pay close attention to weather forecasts as rain continues to raise river levels.

Village Emergency Services personnel are working closely with Clermont County EMA, Duke Energy, and the Red Cross to prepare for the impact of the rising waters.

Areas of New Richmond are flooded with several roads closed, making travel difficult.

LIST: More road close as flooding worsens

For more information you can visit the village website: http://www.newrichmond.org/

