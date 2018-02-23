Kentucky Senate plans for pension vote by next week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Republican leaders in the Kentucky state Senate say they hope to vote on a sweeping overhaul of public teacher pensions by the end of next week.
Republican Sen. Joe Bowen, the bill's chief sponsor, said the plan is for a Senate committee to vote on the measure Wednesday. Sen. Damon Thayer, who controls which bills are called on the Senate floor, said he hopes the full Senate will vote on the bill by the end of next week.
Most of the savings would come from benefit cuts to current and retired teachers. The plan would cut in half the annual cost-of-living raises for retired teachers over the next 12 years, stop paying them for any unused sick days accumulated after July 1 and make changes to benefit calculations to encourage teachers to work longer.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Earlier this year, Zac Efron ran through the streets of Covington, Ky. in khaki pants and a multicolored sweater.Full Story >
Earlier this year, Zac Efron ran through the streets of Covington, Ky. in khaki pants and a multicolored sweater.Full Story >
Elder beat Mt. Healthy Friday night in a Division I sectional 47-34.Full Story >
Elder beat Mt. Healthy Friday night in a Division I sectional 47-34.Full Story >
Water was still a few feet from the bottom of the General Store Friday, but the performance stage in the town was already underwater.Full Story >
Water was still a few feet from the bottom of the General Store Friday, but the performance stage in the town was already underwater.Full Story >
An overflowing creek has one Verona, Ky. neighborhood flooded in, and they won't be able to go anywhere until the water goes back down.Full Story >
An overflowing creek has one Verona, Ky. neighborhood flooded in, and they won't be able to go anywhere until the water goes back down.Full Story >
Heavy rain returns Friday through early Sunday, setting the Ohio River up for its highest flood level since 1997.Full Story >
Heavy rain returns Friday through early Sunday, setting the Ohio River up for its highest flood level since 1997.Full Story >