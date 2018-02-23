Kentucky Senate plans for pension vote by next week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Republican leaders in the Kentucky state Senate say they hope to vote on a sweeping overhaul of public teacher pensions by the end of next week.

Republican Sen. Joe Bowen, the bill's chief sponsor, said the plan is for a Senate committee to vote on the measure Wednesday. Sen. Damon Thayer, who controls which bills are called on the Senate floor, said he hopes the full Senate will vote on the bill by the end of next week.

Most of the savings would come from benefit cuts to current and retired teachers. The plan would cut in half the annual cost-of-living raises for retired teachers over the next 12 years, stop paying them for any unused sick days accumulated after July 1 and make changes to benefit calculations to encourage teachers to work longer.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.