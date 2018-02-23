Jury recommends death penalty in 14-year-old girl's slaying

CLEVELAND (AP) - A jury has recommended that a registered sex offender convicted of raping and killing a 14-year-old Ohio girl should get the death penalty.
Jurors on Friday recommended the death penalty for 45-year-old Christopher Whitaker. The same jury had found him guilty of aggravated murder and charges including kidnapping and rape in Alianna DeFreeze's death. Her body was found in an abandoned home in Cleveland in January 2017, three days after her mother reported her missing when she didn't arrive at school.
Whitaker told investigators he was high on cocaine and blacked out. He pleaded not guilty but told jurors Thursday that he has accepted responsibility and is remorseful.
A message was left for Whitaker's attorney.
A judge will decide later whether to impose the death penalty or life in prison.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Earlier this year, Zac Efron ran through the streets of Covington, Ky. in khaki pants and a multicolored sweater.Full Story >
Earlier this year, Zac Efron ran through the streets of Covington, Ky. in khaki pants and a multicolored sweater.Full Story >
Elder beat Mt. Healthy Friday night in a Division I sectional 47-34.Full Story >
Elder beat Mt. Healthy Friday night in a Division I sectional 47-34.Full Story >
Water was still a few feet from the bottom of the General Store Friday, but the performance stage in the town was already underwater.Full Story >
Water was still a few feet from the bottom of the General Store Friday, but the performance stage in the town was already underwater.Full Story >
An overflowing creek has one Verona, Ky. neighborhood flooded in, and they won't be able to go anywhere until the water goes back down.Full Story >
An overflowing creek has one Verona, Ky. neighborhood flooded in, and they won't be able to go anywhere until the water goes back down.Full Story >
Heavy rain returns Friday through early Sunday, setting the Ohio River up for its highest flood level since 1997.Full Story >
Heavy rain returns Friday through early Sunday, setting the Ohio River up for its highest flood level since 1997.Full Story >