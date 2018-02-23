#ArmMeWith: Teachers tell Trump what they really need instead of - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

#ArmMeWith: Teachers tell Trump what they really need instead of guns

(RNN) – President Donald Trump announced this week that he’d like to arm some teachers to boost security in the aftermath of the Florida high school shooting.

The teachers responded: Here’s what we really need. They’re using the hashtag #ArmMeWith to propose other things they’d rather be armed with.

The social media movement was started by Kansas middle school English teacher Olivia Bertels and Utah English teacher Brittany Wheaton.

Thousands of teachers have joined in.

