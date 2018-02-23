ArmMeWith: Teachers tell Trump what they really need instead of guns

(RNN) – President Donald Trump announced this week that he’d like to arm some teachers to boost security in the aftermath of the Florida high school shooting.

The teachers responded: Here’s what we really need. They’re using the hashtag #ArmMeWith to propose other things they’d rather be armed with.

The social media movement was started by Kansas middle school English teacher Olivia Bertels and Utah English teacher Brittany Wheaton.

Thousands of teachers have joined in.

I'm a teacher.#ArmMeWith enough arms to hug all of my students that need it, enough legs to go the extra mile for each of them, and enough hands to help them back up when they fall. — Ms. Imamura (@MsImamura) February 21, 2018

The day teachers are asked to carry guns in the classroom is the day I leave my dream job I’ve had since I was 16 years old. I don’t want to take away guns. I want control on them.#armmewith #enoughisenough #schoolsafetynow pic.twitter.com/XIHjWTSE7H — Lindsey Paull (@Miss_Johnston5) February 21, 2018

#ArmMeWith fair pay, an abundance of resources, excellent insurance, mental health treatment for TEACHERS, compassion from administration, less testing, more free will to teach my students to be GOOD HUMANS. — Kay Kinsey. (@_kaykinsey) February 21, 2018

It isn’t enough to teach our children how to read. They need to learn how to deal with the complex emotions facing them + have access to mental health services. We need to remove the stigma - not just for our students/their families, but ourselves too. #ArmMeWith this, not a gun. pic.twitter.com/YEEN8htZPW — Sarah Plum(itallo) (@sarahplumitallo) February 21, 2018

In response to the call to arm teachers, a friend posted what he’s purchased for his classroom this year. What have you purchased? What do you want Congress to arm you with? #ArmMeWith pic.twitter.com/lZIcuRL88P — Callie Bush (@calliembush) February 17, 2018

#ArmMeWith

Better pay.

Autonomy.

A society that recognizes my fellow teachers and me as professionals instead of missionaries or martyrs.

Also school supplies. — Love Teach (@loveteachblog) February 22, 2018

Arm me with a government that supports #PublicSchools. Arm me with common sense gun laws. Arm me with more mental health professionals in our schools. Arm me with more classroom literature that promotes empathy and celebrates diversity. #ArmMeWith pic.twitter.com/cnSjhLY3Au — Meg Rutledge (@megandmilk) February 21, 2018

Listen to the teachers! #ArmMeWith a strong classroom library that will teach empathy and empower students to understand (and respect) other human beings. ??: Write on with Miss G on IG #kidlit pic.twitter.com/5cMMdCucTn — Helping Kids Rise (@HelpingKidsRise) February 21, 2018

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.