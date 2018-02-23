Chris Mack: No wrongdoing by Xavier in federal recruiting violations case

Xavier Men’s Basketball Coach Chris Mack released a statement Thursday to Yahoo Sports concerning a federal investigation into recruiting violations by former NBA agent Andy Miller, founder and president of ASM Sports and his associate Christian Dawkins.

Two former Xavier players were former clients of ASM Sports but have not been implicated in the investigation. However, a former assistant Xavier coach is facing charges in the investigation.

In a statement to Yahoo Sports Coach Chris Mack said: “I have no relationship with Andy Miller or any of his associates. He plays no role in the recruitment of potential student athletes on Xavier’s behalf. Beyond that, our staff has never created a path for him to foster a relationship with any of our student-athletes while enrolled at Xavier. Any suggestion that I or anyone on my staff utilized Andy Miller to provide even the slightest of financial benefits to a Xavier student-athlete is grossly misinformed. We are prepared to cooperate with any and all investigations at any level.”

Law enforcement raided the ASM Sports office in New Jersey back on September 26, 2018 and uncovered financial records, documents and wiretaps. Former Xavier standouts Edmond Sumner and Semaj Christon are mentioned in the Yahoo article as being among American-based clients who have left ASM, however they have not been accused of any wrongdoing.

Yahoo Sports reports Sumner’s family did receive $7,000 while he was in school, but only after he was already on campus. There is no evidence so far that Xavier allowed any misconduct in the recruiting process.

Yahoo Sports also reported that Semaj Christon wasn’t connected to ASM until three years after he left Xavier. There’s no evidence that shows a connection between ASM’s efforts to sell prospects to colleges and Christon.

Sumner is currently on a two-way contract with the NBA's Indiana Pacers. He left at the end of last season for the NBA Draft after playing for only two seasons at Xavier.

Christon is now playing for the Guangzhou Long-Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association. He also only played two seasons (2012-2014) before leaving for the NBA Draft.

Former Xavier assistant coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson is one of four college basketball coaches implicated in the FBI case. He pleaded not guilty in November to charges of bribery, soliciting bribes and various acts of fraud. The charges stem from actions he took recruiting players while the assistant coach at the University of Arizona. Richardson was an assistant coach at Xavier under Sean Miller from 2007 to 2009.

If convicted, Richardson could face up to 60 years in prison and pay up to $1.5 million in fines.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.